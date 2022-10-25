The Breast Cancer Research Foundation Symposium & Awards Luncheon will honor The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. and their employees with the Sandra Taub Humanitarian Award for their partnership and commitment to funding lifesaving research and raising public awareness through 30 years of the Breast Cancer Campaign. BCRF will also honor Maria Jasin, PhD with the Jill Rose Award for Scientific Excellence for her seminal work with BCRA1 and BRCA2.

Expected to attend are Co-Anchor of ABC News’ “GMA3,” “Good Morning America” reporter, and Co-Anchor of ABC News’ “20/20,” Amy Robach; BCRF President and CEO, Myra J. Biblowit; BCRF Founding Scientific Director, Larry Norton, MD; and, BCRF Scientific Director, Judy Garber, MD, MPH; Honorary Co-Chairs Kinga Lampert, Leonard A. Lauder, William P. Lauder; Honorees: Fabrizio Freda (Estée Lauder Companies CEO) and Maria Jasin, PhD.

Global ambassador of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign Elizabeth Hurley, will present Mr. Freda with The Sandra Taub Humanitarian Award.

Notable guests include Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger & Tommy Hilfiger, Gretta Monahan, Emma Myles, Jenna Leigh Green and Mandy Gonzalez.

WHEN: Thursday, October 27, 2022

WHERE: New York Hilton Midtown

1335 6th Avenue

New York, NY