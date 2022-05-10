RIDE Foundation (Robyn & Italo Dance Events), formed by Pro-Am ballroom dance partners, Robyn Shreiber and Italo Elgueta, has announced its annual gala event, DANCE TO END HUNGER, will benefit No Kid Hungry – Share Our Strength’s campaign to end childhood hunger in the US.

RIDE was established in 2016 to create one-of-a-kind dance events for difference-making charities, encompassing humane and ecological causes and featuring the talents of compassionate stars of the dance world. Dance to End Hunger will be held on June 18, 2022 at City Market Social House in Downtown Los Angeles with a silent auction and program featuring headline performances by Dancing with the Stars pros and married couple Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach, and World of Dance’ Karen & Ricardo. The evening will honor Eileen Davidson, a longtime supporter of No Kid Hungry with the Artistic Integrity Award; and Cameron Mathison with the Vanguard Award for. Kate Flannery is the evening’s host.

“We are thrilled to designate No Kid Hungry as the beneficiary of our annual gala event,” say Robyn and Italo in a joint statement. “We have learned so much from the team about food insecurity in the US, and the children and families who benefit from their programs. We have seen firsthand their impact on our community through their school breakfast program, which is one of many ways they act and advocate to end child hunger. Unfortunately, the pandemic has exacerbated this crisis and now more than ever, we must support the campaign’s work,” they add.

“1 in 6 kids in the United States, or about 12 million children, face hunger,” says Christina Donatelli Stodder, California Director of Development for Share Our Strength. “We are grateful for partners like RIDE who understand the importance of ensuring all children have access to three healthy meals a day,” she adds.

RIDE Foundation’s event host, Kate Flannery is a 2-time Screen Actors Guild Award winner for her portrayal of Meredith Palmer on the NBC hit The Office. Honoree Eileen Davidson is star of The Young and The Restless & The Bold and The Beautiful, as well as an author and television personality. She has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for both The Young and The Restless & Days of Our Lives. Davidson is a strong supporter of No Kid Hungry.

Vanguard Award honoree Cameron Mathison is an Emmy nominated actor and Emmy winning TV host who recently made his long-awaited return to daytime on ABC’s General Hospital. He was also the co-host of Hallmark Channel’s “Home and Family” for three seasons. He previously served as feature correspondent for “Good Morning America,” “Entertainment Tonight” and “Extra,” and co-hosted the “35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.”

Both the Artistic Integrity Award and Vanguard Award are given to individuals in the public eye, who use their platform to make a change.

Pasha Pashkov & Daniella Karagach and Karen & Ricardo will headline the performance portion of the Dance to End Hunger gala. Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach are professional dancers on Dancing with the Stars. They formed a dance partnership in 2009, becoming seven-time US 10-Dance Champions and Latin Champions. Pasha has also made an appearance on Season 2 of World of Dance while Daniella is the most recent Season 30 Champion of Dancing with the Stars. World of Dance stars, Karen & Ricardo are a salsa dance duo who competed on Season 2 of the show, receiving the highest score in the show’s history at the time.

Past events from RIDE include Dance for Africa benefiting the African Wildlife Foundation, and Dance for Freedom benefiting CAST (Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking) and Journey Out. Performers, honorees and presenters have included Kate Bosworth, Brooke Burke, Carrie Ann Inaba, Cheryl Burke, Constance Marie, Karina Smirnoff, Mark Ballas, Louis Van Amstel and Anna Trebunskaya.

Dance to End Hunger is being produced by Tony Award winning producer Scott H. Mauro/Scott Mauro Entertainment, Inc. Tickets to the gala can be purchased online at www.RIDEvents.org.