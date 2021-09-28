Emerging filmmaker Paris Brosnan releases a short film that captures a decade-long partnership with prestige beauty brand Clarins and FEED, a social impact-driven brand founded by Lauren Bush Lauren, to help deliver high-quality, nutritious food into the hands of children around the world.

Paris Brosnan, Christian Courtin-Clarins & Lauren Bush Lauren

Launched in 2011, the Clarins and FEED partnership has supported the ongoing work being done by FEED’s giving partner, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and No Kid Hungry (NKH), helping fund more than 36 million school meals by the end of 2021.

Brosnan, the 20-year-old son of actor and producer Pierce Brosnan and filmmaker and journalist Keely Shaye Brosnan, proclaimed a FEED ambassador after traveling to Sri Lanka with Bush Lauren and Clarins company chairman Christian Courtin-Clarins in 2019, to document firsthand how WFP’s work on the ground has been supporting children and helping develop the regional economy.

“Traveling to Sri Lanka was an eye-opening experience,” Brosnan spoke of the impact the trip had on him. “I was drawn to Clarins and FEED’s mission to help solve childhood hunger through school feeding. This school meals program gives children a sense of belonging, community, and an education. A little goes a long way—collectively, small actions can make a lifechanging difference for those who need it most.”

Following Brosnan’s film release in 2019, Paris and his brother Dylan Brosnan became the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors; they announced during the award show the impact of school meals, and their commitment to spread awareness about the impact of school meals—especially to a younger generation that’s looking for ways to change the world.

WFP’s school feeding programme is a powerful way to better engage vulnerable children in education and to help them thrive. Research shows that when children are given school meals, attendance doubles and academic performance greatly improves, enabling kids to learn, grow, and thrive—while empowering them to change their lives and the futures of their communities. One of the most inspiring aspects of this partnership is the support provided to WFP’s Home Grown School Feeding initiative, which sources crops from local farmers to feed schoolchildren, thereby supporting the local economy and providing children with food that is safe, diverse, nutritious, and local.

To fund these efforts, Clarins and FEED tap into the prestige beauty brand’s global reach and influence. During the Clarins Gift with Purpose FEED promotions each spring and fall, Clarins guests at Macy’s, Nordstrom, Saks, Bloomingdales, and clarinsusa.com may purchase a cosmetics tote bag or pouch featuring the brand’s logo and the number “7” indicating that the purchase has helped provide seven school meals for kids (inside are trial-size products as a thank-you token).

“The number we put on every FEED bag or accessory connects customers with the cause in a tangible and shareable way,” says Bush Lauren. “Each meal we are able to help provide truly makes a difference to the child who receives it—for some, it may be the only meal they receive all day—and an entire school year of consistent meals can truly change a life.”

Not only do guaranteed nutritious meals give children the energy they need to focus and learn, they also give parents an incentive to send their children to school—especially helpful for girls in countries where female education may not be as valued.

The partnership with FEED is a natural fit with Clarins’ core values and mission.

“I met Lauren 10 years ago, and very quickly we realized we shared the same values, the same spirit—respect for the environment, for life, for people,” explains Courtin-Clarins. “Clarins believes that real beauty is expressed by taking action to make the world a better place. And we want to do more, the work is not over. Our children are the future. We owe it to them to provide education, nutrition, and good health.”

Through Brosnan’s film, Clarins and FEED hope to further raise awareness about how people can create a real, measurable difference in the fight against childhood hunger—by making the world a better place for present and future generations, one meal at a time.

The full film can be viewed on the ClarinsUS YouTube channel and clarinsusa.com. Beginning September 24, 2021, in honor of the 10-year partnership and Hunger Action Month, for one week (up to $10,000), Clarins will donate funds to help provide 10 school meals for every social media post featuring a throwback school photo, tagging #ClarinsxFEED, @clarinsUSA, and @feed, to drive more awareness to the importance of school meals and help fight childhood hunger here in America, through support of No Kid Hungry.