Margam Fine Art and Twila True Collaborations are proud to announce the launch of Anthony Hopkins, AH Eau de Parfum and Home Fragrance Candle and Diffuser Collection, available for purchase starting October 23, 2020.

Anthony Hopkins, AH Eau de Parfum and Home Fragrance Candle and Diffuser Collection

Hopkins partners with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America.

This uniquely personal brand is inspired by Anthony Hopkins art, music, and the magic of cinema. “This is a timeless, elegant collection; scents have a memory, it’s the illusionary dreamlike quality of life that has inspired me,” says Anthony Hopkins. “It’s an incredible opportunity to connect with an audience in an entirely different way, creating a symbiotic relationship between fragrance and art allows me to paint a scent.”

The luxurious creations consisting of AH Eau de Parfum and Home Fragrance Candle and Diffuser Collection are mystical alchemy that awakens a sense of harmony. The pièce de résistance, AH Eau de Parfum is a gender-neutral, classically bottled fragrance, featuring sublime Bergamot, the ethereal note of Orange Blossom, and hypnotic Musk. The Home Fragrance Candle and Diffuser Collection was delicately created to enrich your senses in three exquisite scents: breezy Gardenia Tuberose, opulent Sandalwood, and seductive Amber Noir. Haute couture minimalist packaging design is beautifully juxtaposed with Hopkins’ vibrant artwork.

As COVID-19 continues to affect our children, every purchase can provide up to 50 meals to kids in need through No Kid Hungry.

The Anthony Hopkins AH Eau de Parfum and Home Fragrance Candle and Diffuser Collection is exclusively available online at anthonyhopkins.com.

AH Eau de Parfum 3.4 FL OZ / 100 mL bottle $75, candles 7.9 OZ / 223 g $45, diffusers 6.7 FL OZ / 198 mL $50.