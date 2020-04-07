Social retail platform talkshoplive announced that it is launching an ongoing ‘Save Small Business’ campaign and teaming up with Howie Mandel.

As public health officials and government agencies across the U.S. are encouraging Americans to shelter-in-place in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, small business owners are looking for creative solutions to stay in business while social distancing and self-quarantining are becoming the norm. Using this platform, any small business owner can set up a talkshoplive channel in order to reach current and potential new customers, tell their story, and sell their products. On the 1st and 15th of April and May, Howie will choose one of them to feature on his own page, shedding light on some of the incredible small business in need of support.

A portion of all proceeds from talkshoplive’s Save Small Business campaign will be donated to No Kid Hungry, an organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America. The goal is to encourage people to learn about new small businesses through Howie, but also to support the other small businesses sharing their stories on talkshoplive.

To watch Howie’s first show and learn more about the small business campaign, follow his channel on talkshoplive and tune in on April 1st at 7:00pm EDT.

Howie has selected Hungry Monkey Baking Company as the first business that he will highlight. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this May, Hungry Monkey makes small-batch, all natural, handmade “crazy good” treats! Founder Cindy started the company in a north suburban Chicago farmers market and was regularly selling out of her signature Chocolate Chip Banana Bread. Three months later, they were featured in local grocery chains and the product line expanded to six different items, and one seasonal bread. On talkshoplive, they will be highlighting Hungry Monkey’s “Social Distancing Treat Box” which includes their Signature Chocolate Chip Banana Bread, an Original Banana Bread and over a pound of their Triple Chocolate Brownies.

talkshoplive, an e-commerce platform that allows customers to experience brands through live streaming and shoppable videos, is offering its services to help America’s small business owners continue to sell product and connect with customers during the coronavirus crisis.

Using TSL’s patented technology and signature Buy Button, small business owners are able to stream or record live shows and infomercials about their product from anywhere – including their own home – on a smart phone. The shoppable videos can then be shared on a brand’s website, embedded into emails and distributed through their social media channels allowing brands to connect with their customers while seamlessly selling products.