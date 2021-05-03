Jenna Bush Hager, New York Times best-selling author and host of NBC’s “TODAY,” is making a $100K donation to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America.

The donation is being made to the anti-hunger campaign on behalf of the release of Hager’s new book, Everything Beautiful in Its Time: A Family Journal, which is on sale now.

A companion to Hager’s best-selling memoir Everything Beautiful in Its Time, the journal serves as a means to collect memories for her children and future generations, and encourages readers to capture their own family memories and milestones for years to come. As a passionate No Kid Hungry supporter—and with child hunger on the rise during the COVID-19 crisis—Hager wanted the journal to benefit kids, as well.

“This journal is inspired by family and the memories we make and cherish together. For many families, the best memories are made around tables of food, but there are far too many families in America struggling to put food on the table in the wake of COVID-19,” said Hager. “Food and family are at the heart of any home, and the memories we make together. That’s why in honor of my journal release, I’m supporting No Kid Hungry and its work to connect millions of children and families to the food they need during this crisis and every day.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry has a plan to make sure kids are fed, during this crisis and all year long. Since March 2020, No Kid Hungry has provided more than $70 million in grants to schools and community groups across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico. Together, No Kid Hungry grantees have reported serving nearly a billion meals to children and families across the country.

“Hunger in America can take different forms. It’s a mom who skips a meal so her child can eat. It’s the parent who has to make the unthinkable decision between paying for groceries or paying the rent. But it doesn’t need to be this way,” said Pamela Taylor, chief communications and marketing officer at Share Our Strength, the organization behind No Kid Hungry. “Childhood hunger is a solvable problem, and we’re grateful for supporters like Ms. Hager, who are helping us ensure that families don’t have to make unthinkable decisions to put food on the table.”

Everything Beautiful in Its Time: A Family Journal is on sale now, and available wherever books are sold. To learn more about No Kid Hungry, visit NoKidHungry.org.