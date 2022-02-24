Jane Seymour (“Live and Let Die”) and Chris Meloni (“Law & Order: Organized Crime”) will lead the lineup of Hollywood celebrities taking the virtual stage for the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region storytelling event on Thursday, March 3.

Along with a special VIP program and a world-class auction, these stories of resiliency and hope are sure to tug at the heartstrings of Angelenos.

Joining Seymour and Meloni for this powerful evening with special appearances will be Casey Affleck, Dylan McDermott, Jon Hamm, Robin Thicke, Joshua Malina and California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Imagine living in a city under attack from a radical group. You go home one day to find your house on fire and your wife and daughter nowhere to be found. That’s the beginning of Libaan’s story with the Red Cross. Gathered from all aspects of the Red Cross mission, including Disaster Relief, Blood Services and Service to the Armed Forces, these stories show the true breadth of the impact of the American Red Cross locally, nationally and internationally. Join us on Thursday, March 3 to hear the rest of Libaan’s story.

“These stories are universal to what we all experienced last year, and they touch upon the tender moments of 2021.” said Joanne Nowlin, CEO for the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region. “We are honored these Red Crossers are sharing their experiences with us, and celebrities such as Jane Seymour and Chris Meloni add to the depth of what we are sharing.”

Tickets for the virtual event and the virtual auction are available at redcross.org/RCStories2022.

Red Cross Stories takes place during the month-long March is Red Cross Month celebration – a U.S. Presidential proclamation dating back nearly 80 years. #RedCrossMonth honors the humanitarians giving back to their communities through our lifesaving mission and asks all Angelenos to join our efforts by either giving blood, volunteering their time or making a gift donation on Red Cross Giving Day (March 23).

In addition to the storytelling event, attendees who purchase a VIP ticket will have dinner delivered to their door the day of the event, access to a special VIP meet & greet with celebrity chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, plus a Red Cross Care Package.

The 2022 Red Cross Stories event is sponsored by Bank of America, ADT, Disney, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Fraser Communications, Sony Pictures, So Cal Gas, Ares, Capital Group, City National Bank, Edison International, Paramount Pictures, Reliance, UCLA Health, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and 24 Hour Home Care.