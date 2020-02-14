The Open Hearts Foundation is kicking off its 10th Anniversary Year at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA on Saturday, February 15, with CNN New Day weekend anchor Christi Paul, serving as the evening’s emcee.

The foundation is a social impact accelerator established in 2010 with a mission to empower emerging and growing nonprofit organizations that help people turn personal adversity into an opportunity to help others.

In its first 10 years, the Foundation has invested nearly $1,000,000 in grants to support emerging nonprofits that exemplify the Open Hearts philosophy and make a tremendous difference in their communities. Inspired by Jane’s daughter, Katie Flynn, the Foundation also launched the Young Hearts volunteerism program to connect the passions of philanthropists who live with an open heart to purpose driven service projects.

More than 300 of the Foundation’s cherished guests, sponsors, Board of Directors, and charity partners will join them to celebrate the Foundation’s impact and the birthday of Founder, Jane Seymour.

Attendees include Jane Seymour, Brian Austin Green, Caitlyn Jenner, Terry Fator, Linda Thompson, Lee Majors, Katherine Kelly Lang and more

WHEN: Saturday, February 15th, 2019

WHERE: SLS Hotel, Beverly Hills

465 S La Cienega Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90048