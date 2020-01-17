The Open Hearts Foundation will host its 2020 Gala and Benefactor weekend at the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills on Saturday, February 15th, with CNN New Day weekend anchor Christi Paul, serving as the evening’s Master of Ceremonies.

The Foundation, established in 2010, celebrates its 10th anniversary year with a mission to help empower people to transform adversity into opportunity, serving others through philanthropy and volunteerism.

In its first nine years, the Foundation has granted nearly $1,000,000.00 to thirty-six amazing charities and launched the Young Hearts volunteerism program in 2017. Thanks to an incredible pool of donors and sponsors, each year the Foundation has invested grants to support emerging charities that benefit children, veterans, homelessness, and those affected by various debilitating diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Lupus or ALS. Inspired by Jane Seymour’s daughter, Katie Flynn, Ella Freyinger, and Adee Zach, the Young Hearts volunteerism program focuses on connecting volunteers who live with an open heart with Foundation grantees and other worthy organizations. The program spotlights incredible volunteer opportunities to engage hands on, catalyzing new ways for people to apply their gifts and talents, where passion meets purpose.

“I am thrilled to celebrate the collective accomplishments of the Open Hearts Foundation at our 10th Anniversary Gala. The Board of Directors and I cannot wait to share the impact of our grantmaking program and the exciting new volunteerism plans that we will implement with all of our donors, charity partners, and friends in 2020,” said Jane Seymour, founder of the Open Hearts Foundation. “Over the years, we have been so inspired by these stories of triumph over struggle that the Foundation is now becoming an innovator for the next ten years, creating exciting new opportunities for service with an open heart through philanthropy and volunteerism.”

On Saturday, February 15th, in addition to cocktails, dinner and a live auction, the Gala evening will also feature inspirational stories and moving testimonials from the Foundation’s previous charity partners, a live performance by Terry Fator, the Voice of Entertainment, and dancing with the award-winning live band, SPLASH. The Benefactor weekend will continue in celebration on Sunday, February 16th with a private luncheon at the Malibu home of Jane Seymour.

The Open Hearts Foundation Gala is sponsored in part by: E&J Gallo Winery, JS Designs, ACF Investment Bank, Tracey Gould, and Forefront Living.

Tickets, Advertising and Sponsorship opportunities are available. All proceeds from the 10th Anniversary Gala celebration will support the Foundation’s grantmaking and volunteerism programs. For detailed information, go to www.openheartsfoundation.org/gala.