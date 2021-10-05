WIF (Women In Film, Los Angeles) announced today that Jane Fonda and Zazie Beetz will also be honorees at the 2021 WIF Honors that will be held on Wednesday, October 6 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

They will join the three pairs of women previously announced to be receiving Crystal Awards: Marlee Matlin and Siân Heder, Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, and Zendaya and Ashley Levinson. Additionally, WIF has announced that JENNY YANG will host the event.

This year, Trailblazers of the New Normal will celebrate the women who are transforming the industry for the better. The event is uniquely designed to acknowledge the transformative work that it takes to make the entertainment industry more inclusive and equitable. The WIF Honors is celebrating the collective efforts that this year’s honorees have made to improve our world and our business.

It is with great pride that WIF is this year debuting the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, which is named for its inaugural recipient, JANE FONDA—a woman who has performed the rare feat of being an icon in the worlds of activism and storytelling, and in fact uses her elevated platform of celebrity to further the cause of the human condition.

WIF Executive Director Kirsten Schaffer says, “Jane Fonda has spent her entire career as a fearless advocate for people and the planet. No matter what the cost to her career or even her individual safety, she has put the needs of social justice ahead of her own; finding meaning and purpose, friendship and community in the pursuit of a better world. She has led by example, and we couldn’t be prouder to name our Humanitarian Award after her.”

WIF will also be continuing its 16-year tradition of celebrating the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award with this year’s honoree ZAZIE BEETZ. Beetz was honored at an exclusive Max Mara dinner and attended the Max Mara Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion Show in Milan, Italy on September 23, 2021.

The WIF Honors are supported by sponsor Max Mara for the 18th year, alongside Visionary Partners ShivHans Pictures and Lexus and Major Partners Google, Apple TV+, and STARZ. The event is designed and produced by Carleen Cappelletti of Anchor Street Collective.