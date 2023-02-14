WIF (Women In Film, Los Angeles) announced today the 16th Annual WIF Oscar Party celebrating the 2023 women Oscar nominees, which will take place on Friday, March 10 at NeueHouse Hollywood.

The only event celebrating all the women nominated for Academy Awards is set to be co-hosted by Oscar-winning actor Marlee Matlin and director and Oscar-winning screenwriter Siân Heder, recipients of the 2021 WIF Crystal Award for Advocacy, and Oscar-winning producer and WIF Board President Emerita Cathy Schulman.

WIF will kick off Oscar weekend with its highly anticipated cocktail party presented by Johnnie Walker, Max Mara, and Mercedes-Benz, honoring all 65 women, in front of and behind the camera, who have been nominated for an Academy Award this year. At the event, nominees will join together for a toast to the accomplishments of all women in entertainment this year. Since 2008, the annual event has celebrated the belief that collaboration between women, behind and in front of the camera, is the best way to ensure more films are made by and for women. WIF champions women’s success stories in the entertainment industry through initiatives including the #VoteForWomen campaign, and awarding of the ReFrame Stamp for gender-balanced productions in collaboration with Sundance Institute and IMDbPro.

Presenting sponsors Johnnie Walker, as part of its long-standing commitment to gender equity, and Max Mara, a committed 20-year partner of WIF, are also engaged as annual supporters of WIF with significant investment into its programs to empower women as storytellers.