As much of the world focuses on their health during the COVID-19 pandemic, Alicia Silverstone and her son, Bear, have used their at-home time to recreate the iconic PETA photo starring Paul and Linda McCartney for a new ad that declares, “STOP Eating Animals. GO Vegan.”

Alicia Silverstone and Son Pay Tribute to Paul McCartney in New PETA Ad

Sitting down with her 8-year-old son to discuss what it means to pay tribute to The Beatles icon and his late wife — who posed in the “Stop” and “Go” shirts together nearly three decades ago — Silverstone says in an exclusive video interview with PETA,

PETA notes that the novel coronavirus originated in a Chinese “wet market” where live and dead animals were sold for human consumption.