As much of the world focuses on their health during the COVID-19 pandemic, Alicia Silverstone and her son, Bear, have used their at-home time to recreate the iconic PETA photo starring Paul and Linda McCartney for a new ad that declares, “STOP Eating Animals. GO Vegan.”

Alicia Silverstone and Son Pay Tribute to Paul McCartney in New PETA Ad
Alicia Silverstone and Son Pay Tribute to Paul McCartney in New PETA Ad

Sitting down with her 8-year-old son to discuss what it means to pay tribute to The Beatles icon and his late wife — who posed in the “Stop” and “Go” shirts together nearly three decades ago — Silverstone says in an exclusive video interview with PETA,

PETA notes that the novel coronavirus originated in a Chinese “wet market” where live and dead animals were sold for human consumption.

comments powered by Disqus

Latest news

Carol Burnett Thanks Gov. Northam for Signing Legislation Restricting Dog Tethering

Carol Burnett Thanks Gov. Northam for Signing Legislation Restricting Dog Tethering Apr 27, 2020

Just days after Gov. Ralph Northam signed Senate Bill 272 and House Bill 1552 into law, thereby significantly increasing protections for tethered dogs statewide, comedy icon and PETA supporter Carol Burnett — who previously wrote an op-ed in support of the measure — sent him a thank-you note on PETA’s behalf. More
More news