On any given night, over half a million people in the United States ‘sleep rough’. It means that they sleep in doorways, on streets, sidewalks, under freeways and on benches – often while people look the other way. Despite their indifference, The Man/Kind Initiative has been providing food and shelter to the homeless during the Covid pandemic.

“We’ve all walked past them trying not to notice,” says Man/Kind Initiative founder Richard Stellar. "I had to find a way to make people see them, to wake them up. We needed to reach millions, and I had to think outside the box on how to make that happen. So, we turned to Paul McCartney, and he delivered. The use of his music may be one of the greatest gifts that a non-profit like ours could get. We now will be able to touch millions with our message, and in turn help tens of thousands of homeless, especially veterans and minorities."

Watch the video, featuring Paul McCartney’s song “Junk” here.

The Man/Kind Initiative is a California non-profit corporation whose mission to provide #CovidKindness aid and EDAR (Everyone Deserves A Roof) mobile shelters to the homeless finds their volunteers providing aid where the homeless live, in the streets. Man/Kind Vice President, actor and activist Anne-Marie Johnson, who voices the video, had this to say: “There’s nothing humane or noble about allowing people to sleep on the streets. The Man/Kind Initiative is trying to provide immediate triage. It’s the least we can do.”

To learn more about The Man/Kind Initiative and to support their work with the homeless, please visit mankindhomeless.com.