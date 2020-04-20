Easterseals releases new, timely and critically important Public Service Announcements about safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, and encourages all of us to #StayHomeSaveLives.

The leading disability services nonprofit joined with filmmaker John Lawson to produce the spots, recruiting a group of twenty celebrated actors within the disability community to record at-home messages about why we all need to stay at home.

The PSA series reinforces that we are all in this together, and asks us to self-isolate, stay at home, and do our part to stop the spread of this virus – especially because people with disabilities, older adults and individuals with chronic diseases may be particularly vulnerable. There are more than 61 million children and adults living with a disability in the U.S., making it the largest minority group in the country.

“Please share these life-saving PSAs with everyone you know,” says Angela Williams, President and CEO of Easterseals. “We are grateful to filmmaker John Lawson for spearheading this quick turnaround effort, and to all of the actors who volunteered their time without hesitation.”

Virtually everyone featured in the PSAs has also, in some way, been involved in the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge, including Nic Novicki, the Film Challenge’s founder/director and member of Easterseals Southern California’s Board of Directors.

The :15 and :30-second video PSAs are available now for broadcast download and social sharing, and include clips and soundbites from 20 different actors with disabilities, including: Ed Begley Jr., Coby Bird, Jamie Brewer, L. Scott Caldwell, Patrika Darbo, Tobias Forrest, Micah Fowler, Angel Giuffria, Jenni Gold, Danny J. Gomez, Sammi Haney, Diana Elizabeth Jordan, John Lawson, RJ Mitte, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Nic Novicki, Cole Sibus, Millicent Simmonds, Marilee Talkington and Danny Woodburn.

“Through these videos, we see the strength and commitment of a multi-talented group of people, proudly representing the disability community and offering support to our communities in a meaningful and tangible way,” concludes Williams.