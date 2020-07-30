With less than 100 days until the General Election, When We All Vote released a video message from Michelle Obama calling on all eligible voters to get registered, organized and take action with When We All Vote.

In the video message, Mrs. Obama announced that When We All Vote is launching a Week of Action from September 20th to 27th to mobilize a national network of volunteers around voter registration and turnout. When We All Vote has registered more than 100,000 people to vote, and set a goal to register over 100,000 more in the lead up to the General Election.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, nationwide there has been a dip in voter registration and When We All Vote is working diligently to help fill the gap as a digitally focused organization. When We All Vote is meeting eligible voters where they are through virtual events, digital grassroots organizing and strong community and corporate partnerships. The results of this work include:

More than 100,000 people registered to vote;

Over one million eligible voters reached through successful digital events, including the #CouchParty with DJ D-Nice, virtual prom with MTV to celebrate the Class of 2020 and the virtual Roots Picnic;

More than 20,000 people trained to be Voting Squad Captains;

More than 8,000 students and educators signed up for the My School Votes program, and 700 students trained as ambassadors; and

Over 250 organizations are When We All Vote partners focused on increasing participation and turnout in November, including The Links, Incorporated, Children’s Defense Fund and National Urban League.

Everyone can register to vote, and everyone can sign up to help get their community registered now and during the Week of Action in September today at weall.vote/100days.