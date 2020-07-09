Black Health Matters is excited to be launching a new partnership with When We All Vote — a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization launched by Co-Chair Michelle Obama in 2018 to increase participation in every election.

4th Black Health Matters Summit

When We All Vote is a mission to change the culture around voting and close the race and age voting gap to ensure every eligible voter is registered and ready to vote. A special video message from Mrs. Obama will be included in the program.

Black Health Matters, the leading health and wellness communications platform, will host its 4th Black Health Matters Summit virtually on July 18th from 8:30am to 6:00pm. This year, Black Health Matters will unveil its new slogan at the 4th Black Health Matters Summit, being held virtually: “I Vote Because #BlackHealthMatters.” As President and founder, Roslyn Young-Daniels of Black Health Matters has stated, “Now more than ever we live in a state of urgency that we want used to advance health equity. Voting provides that opportunity.” When We All Vote will provide easy on-line access to voter registration for all participants in the virtual Summit who have yet to register to vote.

The Black Health Matters Summit is the biggest and most significant health and wellness event of the summer. It is free and open to the public. For more information and to register, click here.

The Summit will focus on patient-centric issues convened to educate patients, caregivers, health enthusiasts, advocacy groups, and media outlets. It will feature a world-class faculty, passionate about connecting with patients about advances in care, especially in the age of COVID-19:

20 BEST IN CLASS HEALTH CARE EXPERTS AND THOUGHT LEADERS

LIVE CHAT Q&A WITH LEADING DOCTORS & ADVOCATES

Topics include: Affording Medications, Breast Cancer, Clinical Trials/Research Study Participation, Kidney Disease (FSGS); HIV/AIDS, Kidney Disease (FSGS), Fibroids/Endometriosis/Reproductive Health, Hereditary ATTTR amyloidosis, Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, Mental Health, Sickle Cell and Prostate Cancer.

Partners include: Akcea, Alnylam, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eisai, Gilead, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Myovant, Retrophin, Pfizer and PhRMA. Community partners include: Empire State Medical Association and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

They want attendees to become intentional about their health by attending the biggest forum on health and wellness created for African American families. They have the opportunity to dialogue with exceptional physicians, scientists, advocates and peers focused on health equity. It’s our time to reaffirm that #BlackHealthMatters.