On Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States and a leading research center for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses, will hold its 2023 Spirit of Life Gala honoring YouTube and Google Global Head of Music and industry icon Lyor Cohen.

City of Hope’s Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group will present Cohen with The Spirit of Life Award, City of Hope’s most prestigious honor given to an esteemed community of industry leaders around the world who have made a significant commitment to improving the lives of others through the advancement of research and clinical innovation and the delivery of personalized, compassionate care.

Expected to attend: Spirit of Life honoree Lyor Cohen; performers and special guests Public Enemy, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Cassidy, Dru Hill, EPMD, Ja Rule, Memphis Bleek, Swizz Beatz, T.I. and many more; City of Hope’s Robert Stone (CEO), Kristin Bertell (chief philanthropy officer), John Carpten, Ph.D., (chief scientific officer) and more.

Find out more here.

WHEN:

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023

WHERE:

Pacific Design Center

8687 Melrose Ave.

West Hollywood, CA 90069