City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States and a leading research center for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses, announced that legendary actor, singer, writer and director Billy Porter will host and perform at its Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group’s 2022 Spirit of Life Gala taking place Oct. 27, 2022, at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.

Porter began his music career in 1997 with the release of his self-titled (aka “Untitled”) debut album, which spawned the Top 10 single “Bubbling Under,” hit song “Show Me” and the monster ballad “Love Is On The Way,” which also appeared at a pivotal moment in the film, “First Wives Club.” Since then, Porter has delivered a number of hit albums and songs, including “At the Corner of Broadway + Soul” (2005), “Billy’s Back on Broadway” (2014), “The Soul of Richard Rodgers” (2017), No.1 hit “Love Yourself” (2019) and “I Want Love” with multiplatinum international superstar Jessie J. As one of TIME magazine’s 2020 “100 Most Influential People,” Porter has earned numerous awards throughout his career, including two Tony Awards, one for “Best Leading Actor in a Musical” in 2013 for “Kinky Boots” and another for “Best Musical” in 2022 for his producing role on “A Strange Loop.” Additionally, he won a Grammy Award for “Best Musical Theater Album” in 2014 for the “Kinky Boots” official soundtrack and an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series” in 2019 for his work as Pray Tell on “Pose,” making history as the first openly gay man to do so.

As previously announced, multiplatinum musician Jack Johnson will also perform at the event, while Republic Records founders, chief executives and brothers, Monte and Avery Lipman, will be honored with the prestigious Spirit of Life Award at the gala dinner. Monte and Avery Lipman are continuing a 49-year tradition of robust support and powerful impact from their industry, which collectively has raised nearly $125 million for pioneering research that has yielded therapies and treatments that benefit people around the world.

The Spirit of Life Award is City of Hope’s most prestigious honor and is presented to an esteemed community of industry leaders around the world who have made a significant commitment to improving the lives of others through the advancement of research and clinical innovation, as well as the delivery of personalized, compassionate care. Honorees are selected for their notable contributions to the community in which they live and the profession in which they work. This year, the Lipmans have been leading an effort to accelerate treatment innovations developed at City of Hope. Past Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group recipients include Sylvia Rhone, Jon Platt, Mo Ostin, Clive Davis, Quincy Jones, Frances W. Preston, Shelli and Irving Azoff, Edgar Bronfman Jr., Doug Morris and Sir Lucian Grainge. The campaign led by the Lipmans will raise awareness and funds to accelerate cures and leading-edge cancer care for patients and families throughout the nation.

Spirit of Life Gala details are still forthcoming.