Nordoff Robbins' annual festive event played host to a number of celebrity performers, readers and guests to raise funds for their vital music therapy work.

To accompany their mince pies and mulled wine, guests were treated to carols by candlelight, with a welcome from Simon Mayo on behalf of Nordoff Robbins and Scala Radio – the charity’s partner for 2019.

Festive readings were shared by stars such as Giles Terera, Anneka Rice, Nikki Amuka-Bird, as well as renowned TV and film actor of ‘Fleabag’ and ‘Sherlock’ fame, Andrew Scott. Performances included sets from the nation’s favourite tenor and multi-platinum selling classical powerhouse, Alfie Boe, as well as composer, pianist, producer and one of the fastest-growing classical artists in the world, Alexis Ffrench, and Opera’s coolest soprano, Danielle De Niese.

Boe and De Niese gave guests an unexpected treat when they teamed up for a special dual rendition of the classical crossover hit, ‘The Prayer’, while the Latymer Prep School choir also featured in the offering, with an invite from Boe to join in his closing number – the Wizzard festive favourite ‘I wish it could be Christmas every Day’.

The event raised an incredible amount for Nordoff Robbins, which will help the charity reach more people through music therapy, right across the UK.