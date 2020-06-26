Hard Rock International today announced a continuation of its long-standing partnership with The Mercury Phoenix Trust, an organization created in memory of legendary musician Freddie Mercury by band members Brian May, Roger Taylor and manager Jim Beach.

Hard Rock International Partners With The Mercury Phoenix Trust

In honor of Pride Month, Hard Rock has created the “All is One” merchandise collection, with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Mercury Phoenix Trust to support the global battle against HIV/AIDS.

As part of the partnership, Hard Rock will offer Freddie Mercury-inspired merchandise including tees, pins, hats and more, as well as, host co-branded events. The merchandise line is named to honor one of Hard Rock’s core mottos, “All is One.”

“As a brand committed to honoring our core mottos and philanthropic values, we are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with The Mercury Phoenix Trust by offering a Pride merchandise collection highlighting our passion for celebrating equality,” said Benito Mendez, VP of Merchandise, Ecommerce and Licensing for Hard Rock International. “Throughout Pride Month and beyond, Hard Rock remains dedicated to supporting the important work done by foundations like The Mercury Phoenix Trust.”

As a loyal partner since 2013, Hard Rock has donated proceeds from its annual Freddie for a Day celebrations to The Mercury Phoenix Trust, allowing fans to participate in celebrations at Hard Rock properties around the world and honor the legendary Freddie Mercury.

For additional information about The Mercury Phoenix Trust, visit www.mercuryphoenixtrust.com.