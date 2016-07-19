The Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory at the Nelson Mandela Foundation is a human rights-oriented not-for-profit organisation. It is registered as a Trust and its work is overseen by a Board of Trustees. The Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory delivers to the world an integrated and dynamic information resource on the Life and Times of Nelson Mandela, and promotes the search for sustainable solutions to critical social problems through memory-based dialogue interventions.
