Just before Valentine’s Day — which is the most popular day of the year for horse-drawn carriage rides in Central Park — married comic stars Kathy Najimy and Dan Finnerty teamed up with PETA for a new power ballad parody, “A Valentine’s Day Ode to Horses,” which urged lovers to skip the cruel tourist attraction.

“These horses are mistreated / stuck in traffic all day long / with car exhaust and loud honking horns / and me singing this song,” sings Finnerty. “They’re working crazy-ass hours a day / whether in snow or rain / Then at night, they’re crammed into stables so small / it’s inhu-freakin’-mane!” Najimy chimes in with “Get it—mane? It’s a horse.”

Najimy, a longtime PETA supporter, previously teamed up with the group — whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to use for entertainment” and which opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview — for a video exposing the cruelty of the horse-drawn carriage trade.