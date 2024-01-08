Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network, announced today that the ADAPT Leadership Awards will take place on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The awards gala will support the important ongoing work of the non-profit organization.

Abigail Hawk, star of the CBS series Blue Bloods, will return as host of the awards gala. Hawk is a four-time past Honorary Co-Chair and past celebrity presenter of the ADAPT Leadership Awards.

“For the past six years, I have been a proud Celebrity Ambassador to ADAPT,” says Abigail Hawk. “In that time, I have seen firsthand the important work that ADAPT does helping children, families, and adults with disabilities in wide ranging and comprehensive ways.”

Honorary Gala Co-Chairs are: Cara Buono, star of Stranger Things and Emmy-nominated for Mad Men; Willie Geist, Emmy-winning host of NBC News’ Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe; Abigail Hawk, star of the CBS series Blue Bloods; Susan Lucci, Emmy-winning actress, entrepreneur, and New York Times best-selling author; Deborah Roberts, Emmy-winning Senior National Affairs Correspondent, ABC News Co-Anchor, ABC 20/20; Rosanna Scotto, Emmy-winning host, FOX 5 Good Day New York; Ali Stroker, Tony-winning actress and author; Alex Witt, Emmy-nominated host, MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports; Mike Woods Emmy-winning meteorologist and reporter, FOX 5 Good Day New York; and Isiah Whitlock Jr., star of Your Honor, and Da 5 Bloods.

“We are grateful to Abigail Hawk, who is a longtime supporter of ADAPT, for hosting our gala,” says Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network. “We thank our Honorary Gala Co-Chairs Cara Buono, Willie Geist, Abigail Hawk, Susan Lucci, Deborah Roberts, Rosanna Scotto, Ali Stroker, Alex Witt, Mike Woods, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Their support of this organization has made a major difference in raising awareness to the over 100 programs and services ADAPT provides annually to over 20,000 people throughout all five boroughs of New York City.”

ADAPT Leadership Awards Gala Event Chairs are Liz Cohen Hausman and James Hausman. The 2024 ADAPT Leadership Award honorees will be announced later this month.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the 2024 ADAPT Leadership Awards, click here.