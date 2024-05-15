The 23rd Annual ADAPT Community Network Golf Tournament was held at Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase, New York on May 13th.

The 23rd Annual ADAPT Golf Tournament at Brae Burn Country Club

Credit/Copyright: Andrei Jackamets

The event was sold-out and attended by over 150 people. The annual tournament supports ADAPT Community Network, with all proceeds from the event helping to fund the delivery of life-affirming programs and services to children and adults with disabilities and their families. The event raised over $150,000.

Steve Lacy, anchor, FOX 5 News at 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., and two-time Emmy-winner Teresa Priolo, FOX 5 News reporter and anchor, hosted this year’s event. The tournament honored Patrick Yu, CPA, Partner and New York Metro Market Leader, Baker Tilly US, LLP.

Following the day of golf, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails were served at the Brae Burn Country Club. Steve Lacy and Teresa Priolo presented the ADAPT Golf Tournament awards.

“We thank everyone who supported this year’s golf tournament,” says Ed Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network. "We were delighted to honor Patrick Yu. We thank Steve Lacy and Teresa Priolo for being such dedicated longtime supporters to ADAPT, and we also thank this year’s ADAPT Golf Committee.

Steve Lacy is a longtime Co-Chair of ADAPT’s Santa Project Party & Auction benefiting ADAPT’s children’s programs. He has also donated his time to serve as ADAPT’s Team Captain for the annual Achilles Hope and Possibility race. This year was the third time Steve has co-hosted ADAPT’s golf tournament.

Teresa Priolo is a past Co-Chair of ADAPT’s Santa Project Party & Auction, and celebrity presenter at the Women Who Care Awards Luncheon. This year marked her fifth time co-hosting the ADAPT Golf tournament.

The 2024 ADAPT Golf Tournament Committee was Matthew Becker, Michael Berger, Valentino Galella, Edward R. Matthews, Jeffrey Weiss, and Alan Zack. ADAPT’s Linda Laul and Laura Hickman gave remarks.