Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network, announced today that Kori Chambers, multi-Emmy-winning PIX11 News Anchor at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 10:00 p.m., will host the ADAPT Community Network Holiday Cheer Celebration on December 4th at Slate NY in New York City.

The special event will be a night of festivities and games with proceeds supporting ADAPT Children Programs.

Kori Chambers is a longtime ADAPT celebrity ambassador. He is a past Co-Chair of the Santa Project Party Casino Night and has also served as an ADAPT Team Captain for ADAPT’s Virtual 5K/1 Mile Fun Run/Roll/Walk.

“We thank Kori Chambers for his incredible support and concern for our children and families in need,” says Edward R. Matthews. “He truly exemplifies the spirit and generosity of New Yorkers, and we are happy to have him as host and celebrity ambassador.”

“I am delighted to serve as host for this year’s ADAPT Community Network Holiday Cheer Celebration,” says Kori Chambers. “ADAPT Community Network reaches thousands of families and individuals living with disabilities throughout New York City. I am continually impressed by the scope and magnitude of their programs and ability to positively impact people’s lives.”

Past hosts for the ADAPT Santa Project Party Casino Night include Tamsen Fadal, Mike Woods, Camilla Barungi, and Jill Flint. Past Co-Chairs include Isiah Whitlock Jr., Steve Lacy, Teresa Priolo, Ines Rosales, Mr. G, Javier Gomez, Liza Huber, and Scott Stanford.

To purchase tickets to the ADAPT Community Network Holiday Cheer Celebration, click here.