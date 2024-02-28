Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network, announced today that the 23rd Annual ADAPT Community Network Golf Tournament will be held at Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase, New York, on Monday, May 13th, 2024.

Steve Lacy and Teresa Priolo

The annual tournament supports ADAPT Community Network, with all proceeds from the event helping to fund the delivery of life-affirming programs and services to children and adults with disabilities and their families.

This year’s golf tournament will honor Patrick Yu, CPA, Partner and New York Metro Market Leader, Baker Tilly US, LLP.

The fundraiser will be hosted by Steve Lacy, anchor, FOX 5 News at 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., and Teresa Priolo, FOX 5 News reporter and anchor.

“We are pleased to have Steve Lacy and Teresa Priolo return as hosts of our golf outing,” says Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network. “Steve and Teresa have both worked for the past several years to help raise awareness for ADAPT’s programs and services and we are grateful to them for their dedication and their ongoing support. We are delighted to honor Patrick Yu, who has provided ADAPT with key strategic guidance and support over the years.”

Steve Lacy is a longtime Co-Chair of ADAPT’s Santa Project Party & Auction benefiting ADAPT’s children’s programs. He has also donated his time to serve as ADAPT’s Team Captain for the annual Achilles Hope and Possibility race. This will be the third time Steve has co-hosted ADAPT’s golf tournament.

Teresa Priolo is a past Co-Chair of ADAPT’s Santa Project Party & Auction, and celebrity presenter at the Women Who Care Awards Luncheon. This year marks her fifth time co-hosting the ADAPT Golf tournament.

The 2024 ADAPT Golf Tournament Committee: Matthew Becker, Michael Berger, Valentino Galella, Edward R. Matthews, Jeffrey Weiss, and Alan Zack.

ADAPT Community Network is the leading human service not‐for‐profit and a pioneer in providing cutting‐edge programs and services for people with disabilities. Every day, they build a more inclusive world for thousands of New Yorkers through education, technology, health, residential, and recreational programs in all five boroughs. Their schools and services encompass many people who have challenges beyond cerebral palsy such as autism, Down syndrome, spina bifida, and neuromuscular disorders, among others. They are the largest provider of pre‐school education for children with disabilities in New York. ADAPT’s 100 comprehensive programs serve over 20,000 children and adults with disabilities and their families.

For tickets to and sponsorship information for the ADAPT Golf Tournament, click here.