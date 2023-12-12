The ADAPT Holiday Cheer Celebration benefiting ADAPT Community Network’s Children’s Programs throughout New York City, was held on Monday, December 4th, in New York City.

Laura Hickman, Edward R. Matthews, Shirley Chan, Kori Chambers and Mr. G.

Credit/Copyright: Andrei Jackamets

ADAPT Community Network is the largest provider of pre-school education for children with disabilities in New York. The annual event raised over $50,000. The event took place at Slate NY in New York City. This year’s event celebrated ADAPT’s volunteers.

Kori Chambers, multi-Emmy-winning PIX11 News Anchor at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 10:00 p.m., returned as host of the event. Chambers is a longtime ADAPT celebrity ambassador. He is both a past Co-Chair and host of the Santa Project Party Casino Night and, last year, served as a Team Captain for ADAPT’s Virtual 5K/1 Mile Fun Run/Roll/Walk.

“We thank Kori Chambers and all of this year’s sponsors for their incredible support and concern for our children and families in need,” says Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network. “They truly exemplify the spirit and generosity of New Yorkers.”

Shirley Chan, PIX11 News Anchor, and Mr. G, PIX11 News Weatherman and past Santa Project Co-Chair, also made appearances at the party.

VIPs in attendance included: Edward R. Matthews, Kori Chambers, Shirley Chan, Mr. G., Linda Laul, James Hausman, Michael Berger, Dahlian Porter, Laura Hickman, Dr. Matthew Kaufman, Peter Anzalone, Mark Heffner, Camilla Barungi, Patrick Hazlewood, Alyson Cambridge, Chris McDonnell, and Jamie Pressman.

ADAPTS’s programs are supported by generous annual sponsors including: Colliers International, Pilot RB, Mutual of America, Sachs Policy Group, Station MD, Stop Pest Control, and TD Bank.