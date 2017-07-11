Launched in 2004, Staying Alive Foundation is a worldwide HIV and AIDS prevention resource which includes programming, resources, user blogs and real life stories aimed at expanding the work of the Staying Alive campaign. Twice a year, Staying Alive awards in the form of small grants are presented to innovative projects in schools, youth centres and clubs using radio, TV, print, on-line and personal interactions that reach at-risk youth and protect them from the multiple threats posed by HIV and AIDS.

The Staying Alive campaign, launched in 1998, is a multimedia global HIV and AIDS prevention campaign that challenges stigma and discrimination associated with HIV and AIDS as well as empowers young people to protect themselves from infection.

The Emmy award-winning campaign consists of documentaries, public service announcements, youth forums and multi-lingual Web content. Staying Alive provides all of its television programming rights-free and at no cost to 3rd party broadcasters globally to get crucial prevention messages out to the widest possible audience. The Staying Alive campaign is a partnership between MTV Networks International, Family Health International, the Kaiser Family Foundation, UNAIDS, UNFPA. Staying Alive has also partnered with SIDA, CIDA, UNICEF, the World Bank, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Creative Review among others. More information about Staying Alive can be found at www.staying-alive.org. MTV Networks International is also an active member of both the United Nations-supported Global Media AIDS Initiative (GMAI) and the Global Business Coalition on HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria.