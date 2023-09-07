Last Chance for Animals (LCA), an international animal rights organization, today announced its Annual Fundraising Gala honoring notable animal activists will be held on October 14, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

Diane Warren will receive the Sam Simon Award in honor of her passionate work as a globally recognized animal rights and animal welfare activist. One of modern music’s most celebrated songwriters, Warren is a prolific force in the music world. She has penned nine #1 and thirty-two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001. Her songs have appeared in more than 150 motion pictures. She is a Grammy, Emmy and two-time Golden Globe award winner, has been nominated for 14 Oscar nominations and is an Honorary Oscar recipient. Some of the notable worldwide artists Warren has written original songs for include Cher, Beyoncé, Celine Dion, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Carlos Santana, Paloma Faith, Rita Ora, Darius Rucker, Leona Lewis, Maren Morris, Ty Dolla $ign, Belinda Carlisle, Jennifer Hudson, Trisha Yearwood, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Andra Day, Aerosmith, Janelle Monáe, Zendaya and Lady Gaga, among numerous others.

Singer-songwriter and animal activist E.G. Daily is slated to receive the Celebrity Activist Award. Daily is a successful actress and voiceover artist, known as the voice of Babe the Pig, Buttercup in the Powerpuff Girls, Baby Mumbles in Happy Feet and Tommy Pickles in Rugrats.

Bobi Leonard, a successful entrepreneur, businesswoman and TV personality, will receive the Albert Schweitzer Award for her dedication to advocating for animals.

LCA’s annual gala celebrates nearly four decades of animal advocacy and recognizes notable animal heroes who share the nonprofit’s mission to eliminate animal exploitation worldwide. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation’s pioneer animal advocacy groups doing undercover investigations and facilitating positive legislative changes and protection for animals.

This year’s celebration will include notable celebrity award presenters and special guest supporters in attendance, and will feature VIP red carpet arrivals, a cocktail reception, vegan dinner, an awards program, live entertainment and dancing. For tickets and additional information, visit: Last Chance for Animals – Events.

Past celebrity honorees and VIP participants have included Kim Basinger, Priscilla Presley, Pamela Anderson, Mena Suvari, Elaine Hendrix, Virunga National Park’s Prince Emmanuel de Merode and Anthony Caere, Jenifer Tilley, Moby, Tony Kanal, Kenya Kinski-Jones, Joe Mantegna, Chrissy Metz, Katie Cleary, Rick Springfield, Alexandra Paul, Alison Eastwood, , and the late Cloris Leachman, among several others.

“We are thrilled to honor and celebrate these outstanding individuals who are deeply committed to advocating for animal rights and animal welfare causes,” said LCA Founder and President Chris DeRose.