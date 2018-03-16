Preston, married to John Travolta, is passionately interested in the issue of over-medication in children, advocating against schools that pressure students into unnecessary treatment for ADD.
She is also a board member of the Children’s Health Environmental Coalition.
Kelly Preston has passed away, but we remember her charity work.
