Preston, married to John Travolta, is passionately interested in the issue of over-medication in children, advocating against schools that pressure students into unnecessary treatment for ADD.

She is also a board member of the Children’s Health Environmental Coalition.

Kelly Preston has passed away, but we remember her charity work.

Causes supported 9

AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Physical Challenges, Senior Citizen Support

