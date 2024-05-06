Music Health Alliance (MHA) hosted its third annual Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda fundraising event last week at Nashville’s historic Cannery Hall.

Aaron Raitiere, Ashley McBryde, Tatum Allsep (MHA Founder/CEO), Vince Gill, Natalie Hemby, John Lytle

Credit/Copyright: Angela Talley

The intimate evening of songs and stories was headlined by award-winning artists and songwriters, Ashley McBryde, Vince Gill, Natalie Hemby, and Aaron Raitiere. Hosted by Ashley Eicher, the sold-out event raised over $100,000 to support the Nashville-based nonprofit’s free healthcare programs and life-saving advocacy services that benefit the music industry nationwide.

“What a fun and emotional night of music as Ashley, Vince, Natalie and Aaron shared never-before heard songs alongside some of their biggest hits,” said Tatum Allsep, Founder & CEO, Music Health Alliance. “We could not be more grateful to these amazing artists for donating their talents as well as everyone who attended to support Music Health Alliance and our decade long commitment to Heal The Music.”

MHA’s powerhouse team of 14 advocates works tirelessly to support music industry professionals with the entire spectrum of their healthcare needs, ranging from assistance with medical bills to physical and mental health guidance, including finding doctors or prescription medicine, searching for financial grants to aid in recovery from serious health issues, affordable health insurance, or answers to Medicare questions.

Since its inception in 2013, MHA has provided advocacy and support, available at no cost, to nearly 25,000 music industry professionals, saving clients and their families over $127M in healthcare costs. Events like Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda, grants, and individual and corporate donations are critical to continue MHA’s advocacy and free services. Eighty-six percent of all dollars donated go directly to MHA’s programs and services. Every $1 donation equals $30 in life-saving healthcare resources to help #HealTheMusic.