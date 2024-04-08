Music Health Alliance (MHA) announces the lineup for its third annual Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda fundraiser event to benefit the Nashville-based nonprofit as it continues its life-saving advocacy and assistance for the music community nationwide.

Iconic artists and songwriters Ashley McBryde, Vince Gill, Natalie Hemby, and Aaron Raitiere are set to join forces in an impressive evening of stories and songs at 7:00pm on Tuesday, April 23 at the esteemed Cannery Hall.

Find out more about the event here.

Grammy-winning songwriter and MHA board member Liz Rose conceptualized Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda as a compelling spin on the traditional writers round where guests get to experience never-heard-before songs and the ones that got away — the “coulda, shoulda, woulda” songs — from some of today’s biggest hitmakers.

“We have a few tables left for ‘Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda,’ and I promise you will not want to have FOMO when you hear about this incredible night of music,” shared Music Health Alliance Founder and CEO, Tatum Allsep. “We’re honored to have the brilliant and talented Ashley McBryde, Vince Gill, Natalie Hemby, and Aaron Raitiere, as well as the generous support of our sponsors and table hosts. Together, we will ensure that no one in the music industry will have to face the agonizing decision between putting food on the table and affording life-saving medication. This night makes a difference in the lives of those who make the music we love!”

Since its inception in 2013, MHA has provided advocacy and support, available at no cost, to nearly 25,000 music industry professionals, saving clients and their families over $127M in healthcare costs. Events like Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda, grants, and individual and corporate donations are critical to continue MHA’s advocacy and free services. Eighty-six percent of all dollars donated go directly to MHA’s programs and services. Every $1 donation equals $30 in life-saving healthcare resources to help #HealTheMusic.

MHA’s powerhouse team of 13 works tirelessly to assist music industry professionals with the entire spectrum of their healthcare needs, ranging from assistance with medical bills to physical and mental health guidance, including finding doctors or prescription medicine, searching for financial grants to aid in recovery from serious health issues, affordable health insurance, or answers to Medicare questions.