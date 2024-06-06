Dame Judi Dench's fabulous 2006 Oscars gown is up for auction to help raise funds for the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, where she is a patron.

The gown was created especially for Dame Judi by world class designers, Sandeep Kholsa and Abu Jani for the Academy Awards where she was nominated as Best Actress for Mrs Henderson Presents.

The Yvonne Arnaud is offering the chance to bid for the gown alongside a range of exciting prizes as part of an online auction, in aid of the venue’s Play Your Part campaign to transform the theatre. An artistic resource and a safe space for many local people, the theatre is embarking on a building programme to radically increase accessibility in front of house areas-and develop its community engagement programme.

Dame Judi said of the theatre’s fundraising campaign, ‘I love the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre and I have very happy memories of playing there in the past… I do hope my beautiful gown will raise some money for the vital funds to renovate this wonderful theatre.’.

Other unique prizes are available such as a solo flight with a fighter pilot, a lunch at Soho House a signed poster from Joanna Lumley, luxury afternoon teas and much more. There are plenty of exclusive prizes available to bid on for yourself or as a unique gift for loved ones.

You can also support the theatre by entering a prize draw. Tickets are £10 and you’ll be in with the chance of winning a whole host of prizes including an afternoon tea in a luxury hotel, and a beautiful Jo Malone gift pack.

The auction and prize draw are live now, with bidding due to close at 10.30pm on Tuesday 18 June. For more information and to start bidding, please click here.

There will be a separate live auction and gala at the Arnaud on Tuesday 18 June. There are a limited number of tickets available, please email Director of Development, David Beal at dbeal@yvonne-arnaud.co.uk