amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, will honor Moschino’s Jeremy Scott and TikTok at its amfAR Gala Los Angeles on Thursday, November 4, at the Pacific Design Center.

A special tribute will also be paid to former amfAR Trustee and longstanding supporter, the late Arlen Anderson.

A surprise special guest will present the Award of Courage to Jeremy Scott for his longstanding commitment to amfAR and the fight against AIDS. TikTok will be awarded for the platform’s visionary leadership and exemplary commitment to supporting communities globally throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

The exclusive open-air event will include a socially distanced cocktail reception, dinner, a live auction and performances by GRAMMY nominated OneRepublic and Diamond-certified, Grammy-nominated Bebe Rexha.

Special guests include Alessandra Ambrosio, Garcelle Beauvais, Ashley Benson, Bobby Berk, Garrett Clayton, Joy Corrigan, Jenna Dewan, Diplo, Gigi Goode, Loren Gray, Lori Harvey, Kathy and Rick Hilton, Cheyenne Jackson, Paris Jackson, Milla Jovovich, Julian Lennon, Camila Mendes, Addison Rae, Evan Ross, Meg Ryan, Cara Santana, Ashlee Simpson, Benito Skinner, Symone, Rod Thill, Bella Thorne, Tinx, Lindsey Vonn, Taika Waititi, William White, Amelie Zilber and many more!

As a world leader in infectious disease research, amfAR has temporarily expanded its efforts to include research on Covid-19. While there has been incredible progress on vaccine development, urgent work needs to be done to develop safe and effective treatments and to answer critical questions about the impact of Covid-19 on people living with HIV. amfAR continues to fund research in these important areas.

Cadillac and FIJI Water are the evening’s associate sponsors.

amfAR will adhere to strict Covid-19 safety protocols and will take great care to ensure all health guidelines are respected at the event.