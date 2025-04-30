For 20 years, David Beckham has advocated for children around the world as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador – a role that has seen him raise awareness on issues such as education, health, immunization, and protection. Today, in the lead up to his 50th birthday, he is launching a new fundraising appeal for UNICEF’s work to support the most vulnerable children.

Right now, more children are at risk and in need of humanitarian assistance than at any time in recent history – especially girls. Globally, adolescent girls are almost twice as likely as boys to lack access to education and employment, while millions of girls are at risk of harmful practices such as child marriage, female genital mutilation, violence and abuse.

Leading up to his birthday, David’s social media channels will be taken over by inspirational girls from around the world, who will share their stories and the amazing work that they are doing to uplift their communities.

Donations received through the appeal will fund UNICEF programmes across the globe, responding to the most urgent, unmet needs of children and their families and helping to create long-term impact for communities so no child is left behind.

In a video posted to his Instagram, David Beckham said:

“This year, I’m turning 50. It’s a big milestone, and one that’s made me reflect on the opportunities that I’ve had and the experiences that have truly shaped me.

Right now — the world is a very tough place for children. More children are in need and at risk than at any time in recent history – especially girls.

Girls, who are already struggling, are now facing even greater obstacles to education, safety, health and opportunity.

We are in the midst of a global funding crisis and the most vulnerable children are shouldering the burden.

Today, I’m launching a fundraising appeal and I have asked my friends, family and partners to all get involved. I’ll be sharing stories from some of the girls UNICEF have supported and their hope for the world in their own words—because they deserve to be seen and heard.

You can find the donation link in my bio. Let’s help children around the world dream bigger. and give them the opportunity to make those dreams a reality. Thank you."

Along with turning 50, 2025 marks 20 years since David became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and 10 years since the launch of the 7: The David Beckham UNICEF Fund. Since its inception, the 7Fund has directly impacted over 1 million children in countries such as Nepal, Indonesia and Djibouti.

To donate to the appeal, click here.