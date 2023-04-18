Red Nose Day and the world famous Harlem Globetrotters, both globally recognized for embracing the power of fun and entertainment, are coming together to raise money, change lives and build healthy futures for all children.

Red Nose Day, Comic Relief US’ annual fundraising campaign that harnesses the power of entertainment to drive social change, is taking center court at 25 upcoming Harlem Globetrotter games across 24 cities from April 13-27.

At every game, five lucky audience members will be randomly selected to participate in a basketball skills showcase. They will be tasked with three different shots: a lay-up, a free throw and a three-point shot. Those who make all three shots will receive a swag bag, including a Red Nose and a post-game picture with the team.

“In addition to being amazing athletes, the Harlem Globetrotters are incredible ambassadors for the power of fun and entertainment that so closely aligns with Red Nose Day,” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. “We’re delighted to come together and infuse Red Nose Day fun for fans into their half-time events while raising money for children who need our help the most.”

“Our Goodwill Ambassador initiative is focused on three strategic pillars; health & wellness, education, and community empowerment,” said Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios. “Aligning with global, world class partners like Comic Relief/Red Nose Day helps us create meaningful impact with our fans and communities both on and off the court.”

Hundreds of Red Noses will be given out to audience members at every game, and fans attending will be invited to make a donation onsite to support the campaign.

Red Nose Day has raised over $324 million since the campaign began in the U.S. in 2015, with funds raised providing medical care, food, shelter, education and more to over 31 million children. The power of the Red Nose has sparked a nationwide movement of impact for the last nine years through the campaign’s unique, multi-faceted approach to tackle both the consequences and root causes of child poverty from many angles across four key pillars: health, safety, education, and empowerment. In addition to trying to remove systemic barriers, Red Nose Day-funded programs also strive to provide long-term solutions that set children up for a lifetime of success.

The Harlem Globetrotters are worldwide icons, synonymous with family entertainment and great basketball skills. The Globetrotters represent 90-plus years of breaking down barriers, acts of goodwill and a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game. Globetrotters bring their entertainment to millions of fans around the world with more than 400 live events each year. Each Globetrotters game features some of the best athletes on the planet, unmatched fan interaction, incredible ball handling wizardry, the famous Harlem Globetrotters 4 Points shot, rim-rattling dunks, and side-splitting comedy.

Season one of “Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward” airs Saturdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on NBC, a longtime supporter of the Red Nose Day campaign. The series, hosted by actor/comedian Craig Robinson, showcases the many talents of the Globetrotters on and off the court.