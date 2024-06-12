The Critics Choice Association (CCA) presented the inaugural Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television, hosted by Sherry Cola, during Pride Month on Friday, June 7, 2024 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, CA. The show will stream on June 21st on HereTV, the first and largest LGBTQ+ TV and streaming service in the USA.

The celebration honored the finest achievements from the LGBTQ+ entertainment community, both in front of and behind the camera, as well as showcased emerging and established talent. This event marked the newest addition to the CCA’s series of Celebrations (The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television, The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema and Television and The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema and Television). The Celebrations aim to shine a light on work from historically underrepresented talent.

Sponsors of the event included: Delta Air Lines, Fairmont Century Plaza, FIJI Water, Here Media, Milagro Tequila, NEP Sweetwater, and STARZ.

WHO:

Host Sherry Cola; Honorees Abe Sylvia (Showrunner Award), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Supporting Performance Award for Television – Series), Chris Perfetti (Breakthrough Performance Award for Television – Series), Fernando Carsa (Rising Star Award), George Takei (Social Justice Award), Henry R. Muñoz III (Industry Leadership Award), Kristen Kish (TV Host Award), Luke Gilford (Breakthrough Director Award), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Vanguard Award), Nathan Lane (Career Achievement Award), Nava Mau (Breakthrough Performance Award – Limited Series), Oliver Hermanus (Director Award for Television – Series), Shakina (Writer Award for Television – Series), along with the producers of Fellow Travelers including Ron Nyswaner, Matt Bomer, Daniel Minahan, and Robbie Rogers (Producer Award), the RuPaul’s Drag Race team including, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell (Trailblazer Award), and the We’re Here team including co-creators Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren, showrunner/director Peter LoGreco, and drag queens Sasha Velour, Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall, and Latrice Royale (Reality TV Award); Presenters Alan Yang & Ron Funches (Loot), Bamby Salcedo (President & CEO, TransLatin@ Coalition), Charlie Plummer (National Anthem), Charlize Theron (Producer/Actor), George Cheeks (Co-CEO, Paramount Global and President & CEO of CBS), Greg Berlanti (Fly Me to the Moon & Love, Simon), Jeremy Podeswa (3 Body Problem), Jessica Collins (Acapulco), Karamo Brown (Queer Eye), Mark Indelicato (Hacks), Mason Alexander Park (Quantum Leap & National Anthem), Ricky Martin (Palm Royale), Ronan Farrow (Author/Journalist), Sean Hayes (Producer/Actor), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary); Additional guests Christine Ko, David Millbern, Dawn, Eve Lindley, Jordan Gonzalez, Josielyn Aguilera, Lisa Ann Walter, Malia Pyles, Marisela Zumbado, Marsha Warfield, Mhi’ya Iman LePaige, Mindy Cohn, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Paul Colichman, Plane Jane, Quinta Brunson, Wilder Yari, and more.