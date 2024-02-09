Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, and Lionsgate just released a new public service announcement (PSA) entitled "Best Friends Animal Society X “Arthur the King’s” Ukai & Mark Wahlberg."

You can watch the video here.

Sharing the message ahead of Arthur the King’s film release, the film stars Mark Wahlberg and Ukai spread awareness for the incredible dogs and cats in shelters nationwide waiting to find loving homes of their very own. Throughout the PSA, faces of shelter animals looking for loving homes, dogs and cats adventuring with human caregivers, and clips and audio from the upcoming film making a dynamic case for pet adoption.

“Arthur the King is the inspiring true story about a dog who overcame overwhelming adversity to find his person and a loving home,” said Greta Palmer, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Best Friends Animal Society. “We’re inspired every day by dogs and cats in shelters who, like Arthur, deserve loving homes of their own. That’s why we’re thrilled to team up with Lionsgate and the stars of their new film Arthur the King to raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption. Because every animal’s story should have a happy ending.”

According to Best Friends most recent data:

1,000 cats and dogs are killed in shelters every day (569 cats/day; 467 dogs/day)

4.4 million pets entered shelters

57% of shelters in America are no-kill

Three states have achieved no-kill status: Delaware, New Hampshire, Vermont

Individuals can help save lives by choosing to adopt from a shelter or rescue group instead of purchasing from a breeder or store, spay or neuter their pets, foster kittens or an adult dog, volunteer, donate, and advocate for proven lifesaving programming for pets.

Arthur the King is in theatres March 15, 2024.

Over the course of ten days and 435 miles, an unbreakable bond is forged between pro adventure racer Michael Light (Mark Wahlberg) and a scrappy street dog companion dubbed Arthur. Based on an incredible true story, ARTHUR THE KING follows Light, desperate for one last chance to win, as he convinces a sponsor to back him and a team of athletes (Simu Liu, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Ali Suliman) for the Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic. As the team is pushed to their outer limits of endurance in the race, Arthur redefines what victory, loyalty and friendship truly mean.

The film is directed by Simon Cellan Jones from a screenplay by Michael Brandt, based upon the book Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home by Mikael Lindnord, and produced by: Tucker Tooley, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Tessa Tooley, Mark Wahlberg, and Stephen Levinson.

Lionsgate presents, in association with eOne, a Tucker Tooley Entertainment / Canton Entertainment / Municipal Pictures production.

To learn more about Best Friends visit bestfriends.org.