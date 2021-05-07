Chrissy Teigen, Kris Jenner, and Emma Grede have announced the launch of their new brand Safely, a plant powered home care brand dedicated to accessible, high quality cleaning that aims to upgrade the cleaning experience with a beautifully designed line of products that offers a luxurious scent and powerful formulations without the harsh chemicals.

Credit/Copyright: Mike Rosenthal

Manufactured and designed in the United States, Safely products are now available directly to customers at getsafely.com.

Born out of a desire to provide high quality home care products to all Americans without the compromise of using harsh chemicals, the powerhouse team, including best-selling cookbook author and social media icon Chrissy Teigen and entertainment entrepreneur Kris Jenner, along with the serial entrepreneurs Emma and Jens Grede, joined forces. Their mission was simple, to make premium, powerful products with natural scents and to make them more affordable.

“I couldn’t find products out there that I loved and that also cleaned as well as these old-school products did. So when we started talking about Safely, it seemed like such a no-brainer to create premium products that actually work and are more accessible,” said Co-Founder Chrissy Teigen.

“Our goal is to help rid American homes of harsh chemical cleaners by providing them with a better alternative that’s truly luxurious, and doesn’t cost the world. It is a purpose I strongly believe in as a co-founder and business partner,” said Co-Founder Kris Jenner.

“To have the opportunity to develop a simple idea into a powerful brand together with your friends has really been an incredible experience for us. Chrissy knows exactly what she wants and settles for nothing less. Kris is obviously a branding genius and has been a guiding light throughout the process. We could not be more proud of the result,” said Co-Founder Emma Grede.

Safely launches with six essential products featuring premium ingredients and complex fragrances that range from just $6 to $14. The product line includes a Hand Soap ($6), Hand Sanitizer ($9), Hand Cream ($10), Universal Cleaner ($6), Glass Cleaner ($7), and Everyday Laundry Detergent ($14) — along with four product kits ($25 – $52) and refill packs.

Follow Safely on social media @getsafely for cleaning tips, product updates, and fun content featuring the co-founders.