GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, has announced a new slate of special guests for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards. GLAAD is partnering with Google to exclusively premiere the ceremony on GLAAD’s YouTube on Thursday, April 8 at 8pm ET.

The event will also stream on Hulu on April 8 starting at 10pm ET, and will be available to stream on-demand on Hulu until the end of June.

To sign up to receive updates about the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, including new talent announcements, reminders, and a link to watch the ceremony live, click here and follow #glaadawards.

GLAAD announced that Ian Alexander (Star Trek: Discovery), Molly Bernard (Younger, Milkwater), Matt Bomer (The Sinner, The Boys in the Band), Jonathan Bennett (The Christmas House), Bob The Drag Queen (We’re Here), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Laverne Cox (Disclosure, Promising Young Woman), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), Mackenzie Davis (Happiest Season), Robin de Jesús (The Boys In The Band, Tick, Tick…Boom!), Blu del Barrio (Star Trek: Discovery), Nyle DiMarco (Deaf U), Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Euphoria), Clea DuVall (Happiest Season), Brandee Evans (P-Valley), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Jim Parsons (Hollywood, The Boys in the Band), DJ “Shangela” Pierce (We’re Here), Katy Perry, Eureka O’Hara (We’re Here), Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery), Bretman Rock (MTV Following: Bretman Rock), JoJo Siwa, Sam Smith, and the cast of Veneno will make appearances during the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 8. GLAAD previously announced that out actress and producer Niecy Nash will host the virtual ceremony.

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally. The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Gilead, Hyundai, and Ketel One Family-Made Vodka.

GLAAD announced 198 nominees in 28 categories for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards. This year, several categories increased from five to ten worthy nominees to recognize expanding levels of diverse LGBTQ representation across several media genres. For a full list of nominees, visit www.glaad.org/mediaawards/nominees.

Each year, GLAAD presents non-competitive Special Recognition Awards to media projects that do not fit into one of the existing GLAAD Media Awards categories. For the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, GLAAD is presenting Special Recognition honors to eight media projects that spotlighted diverse segments of the LGBTQ community in innovative ways. The eight media projects include: After Forever (Amazon), Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast, Happiest Season Soundtrack (Facet/Warner Records), Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles (Patrik Ian-Polk Entertainment), Out (Pixar/Disney+), Razor Tongue (YouTube), “The Son” Little America (Apple TV+), and Jesse & Joy’s “Love (Es Nuestro Idioma).” A full summary of the projects receiving Special Recognition can be found in the tip sheet with an additional breakdown of facts and figures about this year’s nominees available here.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis serves as Executive Producer of the GLAAD Media Awards as well as GLAAD staff Rich Ferraro and Mark Hartnett. GLAAD staff Bill McDermott and Anthony Ramos serve as Supervising Producers, Mark Olson serves as Producer, and Spencer Harvey serves as Associate Producer.

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Gilead, Hyundai, and Ketel One Family-Made Vodka. GLAAD is also grateful to: Major Sponsors Google and YouTube; Official Sponsor TikTok; Titanium Sponsors Bud Light, Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, HBO Max, Omnicom, Starz; Platinum Sponsors Amazon Studios, Facet Records, Hallmark Channel, MGM/Orion Pictures, Netflix, Sheppard Mullin, and Sony Pictures Entertainment; and Gold Sponsors Edelman, Ketchum, Nickelodeon, and Sephora. For more information on how to become a corporate sponsor, please visit www.glaad.org/mediaawards.