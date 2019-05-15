Since 1993, Women for Women International has mobilized more than 125,000 women and men in 105 countries worldwide to reach out and support women survivors of war – one woman at a time.
The charity empowers women survivors of war to move toward economic self-sufficiency with a year-long program of direct aid, rights education, job skills training and small business development.
Causes
Economic/Business Support, Education, Human Rights, Poverty, Women
