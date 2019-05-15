Women for Women International

Since 1993, Women for Women International has mobilized more than 125,000 women and men in 105 countries worldwide to reach out and support women survivors of war – one woman at a time.

The charity empowers women survivors of war to move toward economic self-sufficiency with a year-long program of direct aid, rights education, job skills training and small business development.

Economic/Business Support, Education, Human Rights, Poverty, Women

