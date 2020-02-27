Here’s your chance to go the world premiere of the new James Bond film No Time To Die in London, and meet star Naomie Harris.

A new charity sweepstakes at omaze.com is giving you the chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime experience, and all you have to do is donate to charity. The more you donate, the more chances you have to win.

Pack a bag, pick a friend and prepare yourself for the ultimate 007 experience. That means being driven to the premiere by your very own chauffeur, walking the red carpet and even meeting Moneypenny herself, Naomie Harris! After you watch the 25th James Bond film before the rest of the world, you’ll celebrate at the exclusive after-party! Flights and hotel included.

Proceeds will benefit The Prince's Trust and Red Nose Day USA.

The Prince’s Trust helps young people develop the confidence and skills they need to realize their ambitions. Founded by The Prince of Wales in 1976, the charity supports youth who are unemployed, struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. Their programming aims to give vulnerable young people the practical and financial support they need to stabilize their lives, helping develop self-esteem and skills for work.

Red Nose Day USA is an annual campaign to end child poverty, one nose at a time. Through the power of entertainment, Red Nose Day raises money and awareness to ensure children who need our help the most are safe, healthy and educated. In its first five years, Red Nose Day has raised $200 million, positively impacting the lives of nearly 25 million children across all 50 US states and around the world.

To find out more and enter, click here.