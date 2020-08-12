City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, announced that today will mark the beginning of “hitmakers” week of its virtual auction series in partnership with Charitybuzz. Some of today’s brightest rising stars — including Sabrina Carpenter, Jesse McCartney, Hunter Hayes and Olivia Holt — have contributed one-of-a-kind items for fans to bid on.

All proceeds will go toward City of Hope’s research mission to cure and, ultimately, prevent cancer, diabetes, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening diseases. Compassion for patients and families has been woven into the heart and soul of the biomedical institution.

The 2020 Online Auction Series is hosted on CharityBuzz, the leading online charity auction platform, and offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences and incredible luxury packages to hundreds of thousands of high-net-worth bidders globally while also raising funds for charitable causes. Featured weekly themes will include celebrated creators, hitmakers, indie legends and icons, and new items will appear every Monday until Sept. 21: Charitybuzz.com/cityofhope

About City of Hope’s Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Group

Inspired by the guiding humanitarian principles of City of Hope and motivated by the institution’s commitment to innovative medical research and compassionate patient care, a group of key industry executives founded the nonprofit’s Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group in 1973.

In its 47-year history, the group has raised more than $128 million for City of Hope and has honored some of the most important figures in the music and entertainment industry. The dedication and determination of this group has earned it a revered place within a nationwide network of volunteer groups and chapters who give their time to support City of Hope’s research, treatment and educational programs.

About City of Hope

City of Hope is an independent biomedical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy such as CAR T cell therapy. City of Hope’s translational research and personalized treatment protocols advance care throughout the world. Human synthetic insulin and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs are based on technology developed at the institution. A National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, City of Hope has been ranked among the nation’s “Best Hospitals” in cancer by U.S. News & World Report for 14 consecutive years. Its main campus is located near Los Angeles, with additional locations throughout Southern California. For more information about City of Hope, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.