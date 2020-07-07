This July, the American Red Cross and WONDER WOMAN 1984 are joining forces to save the day for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions.

The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors this summer, as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented supply challenges amid this uncertain environment. Additionally, despite states lifting stay-at-home orders and reopening, many blood drives at businesses and community organizations continue to be canceled as these locations remain closed or restrict the number of individuals at any location.

As part of the partnership, the Red Cross is organizing an epic prop replica giveaway from the new Warner Bros. Pictures film WONDER WOMAN 1984, due to hit theaters nationwide on October 2, to thank those who roll up a sleeve and help patients battling illness and injury. Those who present to donate July 1-31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an authentic WONDER WOMAN 1984 movie prop replica package, which includes the Golden Lasso and a pair of Gauntlets, identical to WONDER WOMAN’s from the film. Plus, donors who give before July 8 will receive an exclusive WONDER WOMAN 1984 T-shirt, while supplies last.

Now is the time to help patients fight back. If you are feeling well, please make an appointment to give by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

“In times of crisis, new superheroes often emerge, and new alliances are forged. The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with WONDER WOMAN 1984 to encourage and thank fans and blood donors alike for being superheroes for patients in need by giving blood in July,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of the American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Blood donors have a unique super power — lifesaving blood. Blood cannot be manufactured, and donors are the only source for patients in need.”

Be a SUPERHERO

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood—kids battling cancer, accident victims being raced into emergency rooms, and new moms with complicated childbirths. Unfortunately, superheroes are in short supply as only 3 out of 100 Americans donate blood.

While tens of thousands of donors gave blood in response to an initial blood shortage caused by this coronavirus outbreak, it’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation, and platelets within just five days, so they must constantly be replenished.