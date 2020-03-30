GRAMMY Award-winning entertainer Bruno Mars, who has been a performer at the Park MGM theater, announced today that he has donated $1 million to the MGM Resorts Foundation to support MGM employees impacted economically by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mars has performed a series of limited dates at The Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas since 2016.

A representative for Mars says, “The people at MGM have given Bruno Mars the rare opportunity to be able to continuously gig while he’s in the creative process of working on his next album. With the closures across Las Vegas, Bruno wanted to show his appreciation to the amazing employees who help make these shows possible in hopes that we’ll all be out of this situation and having fun together again very soon.”

The money will go toward The MGM Resorts Foundation’s Employee Emergency Grant Fund & Children’s Medical Support Fund, which is designed to help MGM employees and their immediate families with short-term assistance during unexpected hardships and emergencies. The Grant Fund may also provide disaster relief assistance to furloughed or laid-off employees whose compensation is suspended or employment terminated as a result of an extraordinary event (or events) that severely impacts a community in which MGM Resorts conducts business, such as the COVID-19 public health crisis.

“We consider Bruno Mars as part of the MGM family and appreciate what he is doing to help our employees and their families during these uncertain times,” said Bill Hornbuckle, Acting CEO and President of MGM Resorts International. “We recently expanded the eligibility requirements for the fund to help as many employees as we can who are impacted by the crisis, and this donation will help us expand our reach even further.”

To learn more about The MGM Resorts Foundation, visit www.mgmresortsfoundation.org.