The 2020 JDRF “Reimagined” Imagine Gala: One Hour, One Cause will be a special virtual celebration of inspiration, hope and outstanding fundraising honoring the legacy of Alfred E. Mann, June 27, 2020 from 6 to 7 pm on YouTube.

For the past 50 years, JDRF has been dedicated to the research needed to improve the lives of those with type 1 diabetes (T1D). To register, please click here.

Hosted by Frank Buckley, anchor of KTLA’s Emmy Award-winning signature broadcast KTLA 5 Morning News, the celebrity lineup includes performances by Ozomatli and singer/songwriters JoJo, Bebe Rexha and RaeLynn, among others. Starting on Monday, June 22nd through Sunday, June 28, registered guests will have the opportunity to bid on fabulous premier and silent auction items, including an hour of tennis with Wimbledon champ, Pam Shriver, rare wines and whiskeys and gorgeous art.

Part of the June 27 program will be devoted to Fund a Cure, a unique opportunity to support JDRF where 100% of donations go directly to research.

“While the current COVID-19 pandemic dictates that we break from our traditional JDRF gala, this re-imagined virtual format allows many more guests to participate and experience our gala from the safety of their own homes. Unfortunately, those with diabetes are some of the most vulnerable to Covid-19 due to their impacted immune systems, and we are thrilled that this new format allows them to participate to help create a world without type 1 diabetes,” said Daren Dickerson, President of the JDRF Los Angeles Board of Directors. “Together, we have the opportunity to drive the next generation of life-changing treatments and the first generation of cures.”

The JDRF Los Angeles Imagine Gala will proudly honor the legacy of Alfred E. Mann, developer of the popular MiniMed insulin pumps, now owned by Medtronic. Mann was a physicist, inventor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist whose numerous inventions and technologies, including cardiac pacemakers, solar cells and cochlear implants, have improved the lives of millions of people.

T1D is a daily unrelenting disease that is responsible for interrupting the lives of 1.25 million Americans and their loved ones. Since its inception five decades ago in 1970, JDRF has funded virtually every major breakthrough in diabetes research. The path to a cure for diabetes is as complex as the disease itself, but tremendous progress is being made daily and the goal is in sight.

Join JDRF’s generous presenting sponsor, Medtronic, along with many other partners and donors, in supporting the 2020 Annual JDRF Los Angeles Chapter’s Imagine Gala. To learn more about the Imagine Gala, please contact Jacquie Jordan at jajordan@jdrf.org or (213) 769-6314. To register for the event, bid on items and support Fund a Cure, go to: one.bidpal.net/jdrfla.