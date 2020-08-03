It’s a Penalty announced its newest global film, “What is Human Trafficking?”

Launched in collaboration with Actor Liam Neeson, It’s a Penalty’s short film is designed to educate the world about the misconceptions and the reality of human trafficking & exploitation happening globally.

Neeson, captivates viewers as he explains critical information, including signs to watch for and ways to report human trafficking & exploitation. Throughout the film viewers learn how to help protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.

“We are honored to produce this important, powerful short film in collaboration with Liam Neeson,” said Sarah de Carvalho, CEO, It’s a Penalty Campaign. “The message is incredibly impactful, because it educates about what human trafficking is and it equips everyone with practical information and tools that may help save someone’s life. Liam starred in the action-thriller TAKEN about a teenage girl and her friend who are kidnapped while traveling abroad. This movie helped raise awareness about human trafficking, however it’s much more common for victims to be exploited locally, in their own community and often by people they know.”