Poker players of every skill level are invited to go “all in” for a good cause as Miracle Flights, the nation’s leading medical flight charity, hosts its first-ever online poker tournament on Wednesday, August 5 at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

Celebrities scheduled to appear include Brad Garrett, Richard Kind, Michael Ian Black, Oksana Baiul and poker pro Matt Berkey. A $100 buy-in earns players a spot in the tournament—and goes directly to support Miracle Flights, the national nonprofit that provides free plane tickets to families who need specialized medical treatment far from home. Registration is currently open here.

The poker tournament marks the first online fundraiser for Miracle Flights, which has been flying families to distant medical care for 35 years. The organization has continued its mission amid the Covid-19 pandemic and even expanded its services to help more families in need—relaxing its income guidelines, coordinating ground transportation and providing face masks to every flyer.

“For so many families, postponing life-saving medical treatment is simply not an option,” says Miracle Flights CEO Mark E. Brown. “Every dollar raised in this tournament will not only help alleviate the financial burden these families face, but also ease the emotional stress that comes with having to travel during the pandemic.”

Brown will join Faded Spade Card Club CEO Tom Wheaton as co-host of the tournament, which will stream live on Twitch.