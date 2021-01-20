Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced it is partnering with Shawn Mendes and the Shawn Mendes Foundation to launch “Wonder Grants” supporting young innovators in sustainability, as well as a “Shawn Mendes Bowl” on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time in the U.S. and Canada.

Chipotle partners with Shawn Mendes and the Shawn Mendes Foundation

Bringing Purpose to the Menu

For every Shawn Mendes Bowl sold, Chipotle will donate $1 toward the Shawn Mendes Foundation in support of changemakers.1 The new digital menu item features Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, the brand’s latest menu innovation that was launched earlier this month.

Shawn Mendes Bowl: Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, black beans, chicken, roasted chili-corn salsa, romaine lettuce, and guac

This marks the first time Chipotle has launched a philanthropic entrée on its menu.

Wonder Grants

Chipotle and Shawn Mendes are also awarding “Wonder Grants” to young activists focused on sustainability. “Wonder Grants” are designed to help young changemakers with big ideas but insufficient resources to launch or complete innovative projects across a range of fields including music, film, activism, education, science, environment and technology.

To learn more about the Shawn Mendes Foundation, fans can visit www.shawnmendesfoundation.org. The sustainability Wonder Grant recipients will be announced in the coming weeks.

“It is important to me to partner with a company that values sustainability – I’m excited to partner with Chipotle and appreciate their support for my Foundation and young changemakers who are leading the charge in these crucial efforts,” said Shawn Mendes.

“We are thrilled to partner with Shawn Mendes and use the power of our real food to back the next great innovations in sustainability,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “Together with Shawn’s team and our passionate fans, we continue to pursue our mission of cultivating a better world.”

Cumulative Real Foodprint Chipotle is also introducing a new extension of its Real Foodprint feature that will allow fans to view the cumulative potential impact of all their Chipotle orders, as compared to orders using conventional ingredients, in one comprehensive dashboard on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. Real Foodprint, introduced in October 2020, is a sustainability impact tracker that uses data provided by HowGood to compare average values for each of Chipotle’s real ingredients to their conventional counterparts against five (5) key metrics.

The Real Foodprint computed for a Shawn Mendes Bowl is:

Less Carbon in the Atmosphere

1.4 grams

Gallons of Water Saved

1.7 gallons

Improved Soil Health

1.8 sq ft

Organic Land Supported

1 sq ft

Antibiotics Avoided

42.3 milligrams

At the conclusion of the campaign, Chipotle will share a Real Foodprint for all Shawn Mendes bowls ordered to demonstrate the potential impact of his ingredient choices at Chipotle on the environment and animal welfare.