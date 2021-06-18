Jurassic Quest, the nation’s largest and most realistic dinosaur adventure, will team up with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation to bring exclusive dinosaur-themed experiences to children at pediatric hospitals throughout the country.

Jurassic Quest and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation will develop exclusive dino content and activities for children and families at hospitals in the foundation’s Seacrest Studios network, delivering a safe and delightful Jurassic Quest Virtual Experience directly to patients. Additionally, Jurassic Quest will earmark a portion of ticket sales from its live events for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation to further its mission of inspiring today’s youth and bringing an uplifting spirit to the pediatric hospital community.

“Jurassic Quest provides a one-of-a-kind experience for children and families; it’s an instant home run for kids everywhere. With both of our entities at the crossroads of entertainment and education, we’re excited to partner and bring these experiences to our 11 Seacrest Studios in children’s hospitals across the nation,” said Meredith Seacrest Leach, Executive Director and COO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

Since Jurassic Quest opened in 2013, it has provided special programs to tens of thousands of children and their families, allowing them to build epic memories through pro bono collaborations with community organizations such as schools, hospitals and non-profits.

“Bringing the delight and amazement of the Jurassic Quest experience to kids and their families who wouldn’t normally be able to attend our events due to physical or financial constraints has always been a leading part of our mission. We are incredibly excited to partner with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation to bring memories of a lifetime with dino content created exclusively for the special children and families they reach and serve across the country, as well as funds to support its important mission,” said Jurassic Quest CEO Adam Friedman.